The conservative MacIver Institute's Bill Osmulski complains that Wisconsin school districts are using "massive tax cuts" engineered by Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature to mask "huge" referendum tax hikes. It seems the harder state officials try to cut taxes, the harder local school district officials try to figure out ways to spend, he asserts.
In a Right Wisconsin blog, Will Flanders of the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty says that a new study calls into question demands that school choice be subjected to more regulation. The study, conducted by the right-wing Cato Institute, contends that Milwaukee choice schools are already over-regulated.
On his blog today, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has fun chiding U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her DNA test to prove to Donald Trump that she has Native American heritage. Blaska says that he is 1/1,204th liberal.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson blogs today that state Sen. Leah Vukmir, when it comes to health care, is a monster. She may be a nurse, he admits, but she's terribly naive about private health insurance companies and the damage they've done to those insured through the years.
On his Mal Contends blog, Michael Leon notes that for several years the Wisconsin Republican leadership has been doing all it can to inhibit and reduce voting in the state. But the good news, he says, is that municipalities are pushing back in an effort to get people to the polls to exercise their right to vote.
Part 2 of Political Environment blogger James Rowen's 21-part series on Scott Walker's environmental record calls attention to Walker's appointment of Cathy Stepp to head the DNR. Rowen notes that Walker proclaimed that he wanted the DNR to have a chamber of commerce mentality.