Michael Cummins, a Madison business analyst, in a column for Isthmus says he believes Wisconsin needs to lower its blood alcohol limit from 0.08 to 0.05, which Utah did last year to get serious about drunk driving. Early analysis of the Utah action shows a dramatic drop in drunk driving fatalities, he notes.
State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, Democrat of Fitchburg, responds in a piece posted on WisOpinion to Republican Rep. Dave Murphy and his attacks on Political Science professor Ken Mayer's syllabus for a class that Murphy believes to be biased against Donald Trump. Murphy is trampling on the professor's free speech rights in an effort to make the UW a "safe place" for conservatives, which has been a constant goal of the Greenville conservative, Anderson says.
In a piece that blogger James Rowen wrote for Urban Milwaukee, he notes how expensive gerrymandered legislative districts have been for Wisconsin taxpayers. Rowen notes that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' hiring of a Chicago law firm to help defend the gerrymandered districts in a lawsuit that's been to the U.S. Supreme Court and back has driven the total cost to around $3.5 million, with much more to come. Vos initially refused to reveal the Chicago firm's $860,000 contract but relented when media members threatened to sue.
Lucas Vebber, deputy counsel for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, writes a piece that appears on Right Wisconsin defending the rights of farmers and others to serve liquor at barn weddings in the state. Vebber's institute is battling the Tavern League and an opinion issued by former Wisconsin AG Brad Schimel, contending that the marriage barns aren't forbidden under state law.
In an op-ed for the Milwaukee Courier, state Sen Lena Taylor wonders at what will be the real cost of Donald Trump's wall. She notes that it is already estimated that the partial government shutdown is running $6 billion a week, not to mention the trauma public workers are facing in their lives.
Nancy Armbrust, a community volunteer and a member of ReadyNation, makes an appeal to Congress in a column posted on WisOpinion column to fully fund the 2010 census. It is extremely important the Commerce Department has the money to count everyone because so many services for children -- Head Start, the school lunch program and many others -- are based on census counts. She points out that if everyone isn't counted, the children suffer.