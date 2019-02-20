Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts an editorial from a small Alabama newspaper in which the editor calls for the revival of the Ku Klux Klan to ride into the gated communities up north where the people there want to increase our taxes. Humphrey finds it all hard to fathom.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen, meanwhile, finds irony in the Republican-controlled Legislature finally voting to raise the pay of public defenders for the indigent from $40 an hour to $70. Meanwhile, the same Republicans are paying $500 an hour for lawyers to defend them in the lawsuits over their lame-duck session.
Right Wisconsin regular George Mitchell wonders what Gov. Tony Evers has been smoking. Mitchell says it isn't true, despite what Evers says, that a huge number of prisoners are serving time for marijuana-related crimes. He insists that the figures Evers uses for that claim are erroneous.
Dan O'Donnell, a frequent MacIver Institute voice, uses casino winnings to show how the tax plans of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren will confiscate big money from those who win. He claims that taxing a one-time million-dollar winner in a casino game will suffer the same fate as a wealthy person earning in the millions each year.
Michael Leon's blog, MalContends, hails the entry of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders into the race for the Democratic nomination for president. He's not running for himself, but for the people, Leon maintains.
The Customs and Border Patrol misses the irony of their actions, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He's talking about the two women who were detained by border patrol for speaking to each other in Spanish while in a small Montana town recently.