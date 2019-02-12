The Racine Journal Times complains that the suspension of driver's licenses for failure to pay traffic tickets has become an unwieldy and unfair to the low-income citizens in the state. An unpaid ticket leads to losing driving privileges which, in turn, leads to losing jobs — and the cycle continues. The paper urges the state to tackle the problem and find alternatives.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that there are things in Tony Evers' soon-to-be-announced budget that help explain why Scott Walker is out. He lists drinking water initiatives, more funding for schools and expanded dental coverage in BadgerCare as examples.
Bill Kaplan's latest column, posted on WisOpinion, compares Donald Trump's theatrics with Tony Evers' substance. He notes that Trump's State of the Union and Evers' State of the State highlighted the contrasting styles of these two politicians. Trump says we all need to cooperate, then launches into bombast that only pulls people apart, he says, while Evers appears sincere in his call for cooperation.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman presents his plan on how the House and Senate can get a wall-less border security bill passed before Friday's deadline and prevent another government shutdown over the issue.
Michael Jahr of the Badger Institute, formerly known as the Bradley Foundation-supported Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, which has been a longtime supporter of toll roads in Wisconsin, writes a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee trumpeting Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's toll road advocacy at the recent County Association convention.
Blogger Jeff Simpson takes on state Rep. Dave Murphy for attacking UW professor Ken Mayer for writing a syllabus to one of his classes that Murphy claims is anti-Donald Trump. Murphy was alerted to the syllabus by one of his students, McKenna Collins, after she ran to Fox News' Tucker Carlson to complain.