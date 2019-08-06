Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says it's time to be honest. Republicans, once again, claim the mass shootings are because of video games, mental illness and social media. But, the facts are in everyone's face. Nations with gun control laws have far, far fewer atrocities and it's time for the Republican Party to recognize that.
Political columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion contribution, says the Trump-GOP lawsuit is a ticking time bomb for health care. He points out that two run-of-the-mill Wisconsin politicians, Scott Walker and Brad Schimel have been complicit in filing a suit that claims Obamacare is now unconstitutional. If it should succeed, which is possible, it would destroy what has been an extremely successful health care law that now enjoys national popularity, he adds.
Ike Bannon, a visiting fellow at the conservative Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, claims that the economic impact of non-research UW campuses are overstated. He says the UW-Madison campus does have a huge impact, but he doubts that the state universities do.
In a guest column for the Superior Telegram, Rice Lake Republican Rep. Romaine Quinn hails the trade workers for their expertise in getting things back to normal following big recent storms in the northwest. He hails a bill he helped pass that serves to encourage more young people to go into the trades.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out it's now official: Scott Walker failed to create the 250,000 jobs he promised in his first term, even after eight years in office. The total after Walker left was roughly 233,000, ranking Wisconsin 34th in the nation in job creation, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, in a motorcyle trip to New Glarus, is smitten by a performance by the community's Kinderchor. He says they learn about a gentler, kinder and less murderous nation, a stark contrast to lessons apparently learned by the perpetrators of the weekend's horrific mass shootings.
The blog site Blogging Blue pays tribute to fellow blogger Jeff Simpson who passed away after a long battle with cancer over the weekend. Simpson, a member of the Monona Grove school board, is eulogized as a tenacious public servant who worked tirelessly for what he believed in.
Welcome to the Republican Wisconsin Supreme Court says Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, noting the irony of when Republicans accused Democrats of controlling the court to further their liberal agenda.