Political columnist Bill Kaplan has thoughts on John McCain's lessons for today. In a piece that appears on WisOpinion, Kaplan says McCain's death reminds us all of just how far our politics have fallen. As Russ Feingold said, the columnist adds, the Senate will be a much poorer place without him.
In a column for Urban Milwaukee, Aurora Health Care manager Steve Ohly contends that Scott Walker, Brad Schimel and Ron Johnson are out to gut the Affordable Care Act and, consequently, deny coverage to citizens with pre-existing health conditions. We can't afford their partisanship on the health issue, he adds.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's conservative columnist Christian Schneider has advice on what Republican candidates ought to say about Donald Trump in this fall's elections. They should make it clear they will support Trump when he deserves it, but point out his flaws when they see it, Schneider contends.
The paper's liberal columnist, Emily Mills, meanwhile, explains why a decision by an obscure state board matters so much in the struggle for equal rights. She praises the Group Insurance Board for once again including members of the state's transgender population in health insurance coverage.
Marathon County Libertarian Party chair Jim Maas contends that Wisconsin election coverage isn't fair and balanced. He notes that the largest segment of voters declare themselves independents, yet the media cover only Republicans and Democrats.
Noting that support for public schools has been waning, the Beloit Daily News editorializes that what's behind that trend is a yearning among parents and others that the schools be like they were when they attended. Instead, public schools have been asked to do much more than teach -- to serve as surrogate parents, counselors, conflict referees and a dozen other tasks. We need to return them to focusing on outcomes, the paper adds.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, MacIver Institute staffer Chris Rochester gleefully reports that the Wisconsin teachers' union has lost the most members nationally, thanks to Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 "reforms."