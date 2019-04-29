In a guest column on WisOpinion, Democratic state Rep. Don Vruwink from Milton comments on recent research done by the Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group that shows young people want more public transportation options and 55 percent of them say they'd stay in Wisconsin if it had them. He says his fellow legislators need to remember that when constructing the new state budget.
In another WisOpinion column, Kristin Gilkes of the Customers First! Coalition applauds what appears to be a bipartisan legislative effort to install a string of electrical charging stations around the state. She says her coalition has long advocated for the stations to make it more convenient for those with electric cars and sees them as eventually lowering the cost of recharging them.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that Joe Biden remains as American as it gets. Humphrey explains how his support of Biden goes all the way back to the late 1980s and he sees the just-announced candidate for the Democratic nomination as a candidate who connects with real people.
Republican tstate Sen. Patrick Testin, in a WisOpinion piece, explains why he's become a big supporter of hemp farming in Wisconsin. He explains why he's changed his mind about help, once assuming it was the same as marijuana, but learning the big difference. Testing is sponsoring a bill with several Democrats to push its production in the state.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that Foxconn has smashed Scott Walker's "crystal ball." Rowen notes the number of times that Walker, when governor, boasted that his wooing of Foxconn would produce 13,000 family supporting jobs in the state, statements that even Foxconn now says is unpredictable.