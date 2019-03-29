Wisconsin and nine other states are going to face months of toxic flooding, reports James Rowen on his Political Environment blog. Remember how Wisconsin officials spent years ignoring warnings about climate change, he admonishes.
On his occasional blog, former School Board member Ed Hughes explains why he's voting for Kaleem Caire, Ali Muldrow and Ananda Mirilli for School Board in next Tuesday's spring election. He insists these three will work with others on the board to form a cohesive team.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is a stop sign to progress, insists liberal blogger Jeff Simpson on the Cognitive Dissidence blog. His ignorance about the University of Wisconsin and his disdain for public education are actually dangerous to Wisconsin, Simpson says of the Republican leader.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson cites a recent report that contends Americans are becoming satisfied with low-paying jobs, no matter how hard we work. We settle for less because we believe that's just the way it, he adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is happy that Facebook has pledged to weed out white supremacists from its postings. This can't come soon enough for the good of the nation, the blogger maintains.
The Racine Journal Times laments that the college admissions scandal is harmful to students with learning disabilities. Many of those admitted were coached to fake learning disabilities to enhance their chances, but in the end this closed doors to those who actually had disabilities, the paper says.