Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that two lawyers, Matt Flynn, who ran for the Democratic nomination for governor, and business lawyer David De Bruin from Milwaukee and Chicago are convinced that a lawsuit would stand a good chance of stopping the Foxconn development near Racine. They want Gov.-elect Tony Evers and incoming AG Josh Kaul to initiate the suit to give it more authority. One of the legal arguments is that Foxconn got benefits from the state that no other business could get.
Meanwhile, Andrew Weiland, in a BizTimes piece, says that many leaders of Wisconsin's business community are skeptical of incoming governor Tony Evers. They fear taxes and one of the critical issues they're watching, Weiland says, is the $3 billion state subsidy to Foxconn.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce staffer Cory Fish, in a guest column for the Racine Journal Times, claims that the theory about "dark stores" allowing big boxes to escape their fair share of property taxes is wrong and, in fact, businesses are paying a larger portion of the property tax than they were 10 years ago, he claims.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says that the GOP push to change the presidential primary vote is a slap in the face to Wisconsin voters. When you look behind the smoke screen, Rothschild says, you find that the real reason is to keep the vote down in April 2020 to give their favorite Supreme Court candidate a better shot at winning.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Wisconsin's eight-year "death trip" is ending now that Scott Walker is leaving the governor's office. Too harsh? asks Rowen of himself. He then proceeds to post the incidents that occurred during Walker's tenure to back up his claim.
Leftie blogger Jeff Simpson is aghast at what Scott Walker and his crew did to a majestic Christmas tree that a Wisconsin family donated to the Capitol for the holidays. He posts before and after pictures of the tree to show why he's so upset.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger is proclaiming victory for free speech — at least a little of it — because he was able to address the Madison School Board Monday night without being interrupted by the "perpetually offended" during the public hearing portion of the meeting.