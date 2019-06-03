Business blogger John Torinus contends that uncivil debate like the nation is going through right now is what led to civil war at an earlier time in U.S. history. Torinus says that he's afraid our incivility on politics is going to burst in the open one of these days.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the news that Wisconsin ranks second in the nation for black homicide victims. According to a recent study, only Missouri has a higher homicide rate among African-Americans. Murphy says it shows just how much work the state needs to do.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's latest column in the Washington Times is focused on what Walker calls the "growing confidence" in the economy and the labor market. He hails Wisconsin's low unemployment rate and compares it to what it was in 2010 when he was elected, taking credit for turning it all around.
Meanwhile, Political Environment blogger James Rowen accuses Walker of exaggerated and misleading tweets and "self-serving" platitudes. He's campaigning for something — anything, Rowen insists. Now he's trying to increase his twitter visibility by attacking Bernie Sanders. Don't fall it, Rowen advises the senator.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell is a guest blogger on the MacIver Institute's blog. He insists that automatic voter registration that's being advocated by many will open the doors to more fraud at the polls.
The Racine Journal Times takes a swing at the raging abortion debate by editorializing that there absolutely needs to be an exemption in the anti-abortion laws being passed in several red states around the country for rape and incest.