In an opinion piece for Urban Milwaukee, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Smith bemoans the fact that the State Building Commission has become partisan. Smith comments on the decision by Republicans on the commission to vote against every one of Gov. Tony Evers' proposals, the first time this has ever happened in the commission's history.
WisOpinion features a blog written by four Russian journalists who visited Washington, D.C. and Madison in March. Each of the journalists, who were hosted by the Friendship Force of Madison, writes his or her opinion on what they saw and learned in the U.S.
The West Bend News' right-wing columnist Owen Robinson's latest piece proclaims, "Behold, the child-king Evers." He contends that Evers' first three months have demonstrated how immature he is and has been unable to build common ground with Republicans.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen contrasts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in statements they made earlier this week. He notes AOC's performance on Chris Hayes' MSNBC program and Walker's tweet supposedly contradicting her.
In a piece for the Right Wisconsin blog, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's Will Flanders insists that school choice is a bargain for Wisconsin taxpayers regardless of what state Rep. Sondy Pope has reported. Flanders picks at Pope's figures and insists they don't tell the whole story.