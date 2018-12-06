The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's columnist Dan Bice takes a look at the winners and losers in this week's lame-duck session of the Legislature and declares that Republican leaders Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald were both winners and losers in the bizarre session.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a list of several actions the Republican legislators took to diminish the new governor's and attorney general's powers when they take over in January. Peterson calls it a scorched-state tantrum.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls Scott Walker's use of secrecy and stealth basically undemocratic and anti-Wisconsin. He notes that the legislative Republican leaders, themselves in safe gerrymandered districts they created, plied Walker with all sorts perks while he was in office and now have seen fit to change the rules after Walker lost the election.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is sure the high school choir from Plainfield, Wis., his alma mater, got a good lesson in democracy when they participated in the Capitol rotunda's Christmas tree lighting featuring Scott Walker. The blogger writes that the kids witnessed the protests aimed at Walker for the lame-duck power grab to weaken newly elected governor Tony Evers. They learned that in a democracy it is sometimes necessary to speak out, he says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska today takes aim at Dane County DA Ismael Ozanne and accuses him of trying to excuse mob action. Blaska is angry that the DA didn't level charges at a group of protesters after a recent School Board committee meeting that prevented the blogger from speaking.
One of the staffers for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law pens a piece for Right Wisconsin claiming that many people on Social Security disability could be working. Collin Roth says the program could be "reformed" by providing training and support to recipients who now have no incentive to return to work.