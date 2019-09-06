Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy contends that the lame-duck laws passed by the old Legislature in December and signed by then-Gov. Scott Walker are hurting the state. He notes the squabble over the Joint Finance Committee's new power to decide whether the attorney general's court settlements should be approved. That alone is costing the state millions of dollars, he says.
The Marquette University poll shows that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos isn't well known statewide and Political Environment blogger James Rowen believes he likes it that way. With recognition comes accountability, Rowen maintains, and Vos doesn't want to be accountable even to this hand-picked voters resulting from his creative gerrymandering.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, noting that Rep. James Sensenbrenner won't run for re-election next fall, comments that he isn't sure whether that means his Republican-safe district can be flipped to blue, but at least it will become an open seat that could change things.
Cognitive Dissidence blogger Chris Liebenthal, meanwhile, calls Sensenbrenner's decision to retire "long overdue." Liebenthal speculates that the congressman made the decision because he's afraid of what's coming down the road.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson sees the announcement as an opportunity for fellow Republicans to seek the seat. He noted that Sensenbrenner, unlike other members of Congress, continued to hold town hall meetings even though "leftist activists" would show up and be disruptive.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't satisfied with the apology Madison School Board member Ali Muldrow made for inferring that Madison police are like Nazis and the juvenile detention center was akin to a concentration camp. He attacks The Capital Times for accepting Muldrow's apology and claims the paper has been acquiescent in behavior such as hers.