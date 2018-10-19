The La Crosse Tribune gets behind La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat's proposal to enact a $25-wheel tax on vehicles to help pay for much-needed road and street repair in the city. The paper says something needs to be done about the deteriorating infrastructure and help isn't coming the state. A wheel tax with safeguards is the best way, the paper says.
John Graber, a former Badger Herald columnist at the UW-Madison who now lives in Milwaukee, posts on the conservative Right Wisconsin website cautioning readers that they shouldn't be fooled by Tony Evers' tax cut plan. He has cleverly introduced a plan that he knows he can't deliver, Graber maintains.
In a letter to the editor of the Milwaukee-based Daily Reporter, Dave Branson, president of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, challenges an assertion by John Mielke of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin. Mielke touts Gov. Scott Walker as a big supporter of apprenticeships. Branson says Mielke distorts reality.
Marathon County Libertarian Party official James Maas wants to know how the "news" media can claim to cover the news when it constantly refuses to cover Libertarian Party candidates. Maas says that 60 percent of voters believe a third political party is needed, yet newspapers and radio and TV stations refuse to cover the strongest third party, the Libertarians.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says the fourth ex-Scott Walker official has now jumped ship in the governor's re-election campaign. He identifies Paul Jadin, former CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., as being the latest high-ranking official who worked with Walker to abandon him in the current campaign.
"You're going to love our tax cuts whether you like it or not," says Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson in response to the right-wing MacIver Institute's complaints that school districts are using Republican school tax cuts as an excuse to pass referendums.