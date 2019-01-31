Weather Alert

...GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT IN WIND CHILLS...BUT STILL POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS COLD... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS WILL GRADUALLY IMPROVE TODAY AS TEMPERATURES GET WARMER, BUT WILL STILL REMAIN BELOW -20 INTO THIS AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&