The Racine Journal Times, in an editorial, encourages parents to limit their children's screen time. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no more than one hour of high-quality screen time daily for children 2 to 5. Studies show that too much screen time at ages 2 and 3 resulted in developmental delays. The Times points out that even the titans of Silicon Valley restrict their children's access to electronic entertainment.
In a guest column that ran in the Wisconsin State Journal, Jay Heck of Common Cause in Wisconsin and Erin Grunze of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin write that voters should demand support for stronger recusal rules from candidates in the April 2 Supreme Court election. Currently Wisconsin law lets jurors decide for themselves if they should recuse themselves from ruling on a case in which they may have a conflict of interest. The writers say that's outrageous.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy argues that Republican voters are against the gerrymandering of legislative districts that create uncompetitive elections, such as was done by the GOP after the 2010 Census. He points out that 63 percent of Republicans queried in last week's Marquette Poll want legislative districts drawn by a nonpartisan body, and the numbers are even higher among Democrats and independents. Voters in Wisconsin counties that have voted in referendums on fair legislative maps — 41 of the state's 72 counties — have also overwhelmingly supported fair maps. Republican legislators know gerrymandering is offensive, says Murphy, which is why it was done in secret in 2011, And Robin Vos has worked hard to have the process remain secret.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if the DNR will shelve the special air pollution and water diversion permissions the Scott Walker administration was in such a hurry to grant to Foxconn. Looks like Foxconn won't need them with its recent announcement that the Taiwanese company is revising its plans for Wisconsin, Rowen says. Rowen links to the many blog posts he's written over the years on the project, in which Rowen insists Walker rushed to give billions in taxpayer dollars to in order to shore up his failing jobs record while he ran for a third term.