Political Environment blogger James Rowen recalls former state Rep. Joel Kleefisch ridiculing efforts by the FDA to warn about the dangers of vaping. Kleefisch, whose wife was Scott Walker's lieutenant governor, claimed we don't need vaping patrols. Now Rowen notes a recent newspaper headline proclaiming that eight kids have been hospitalized with severe lung damage probably caused by vaping.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson can't understand Republican opposition to Tony Evers' proposed eight-cent gas tax. To toll highways or find other means to raise transportation money is years off, he points out, while the gas tax would mean extra dollars today. Besides, the tax will phase out anyhow when electric vehicles become the norm.
Calling the Milwaukee street car the biggest boondoggle in the state in decades, right-wing Milwaukee radio shock jock Dan O'Donnell writes on the MacIver Institute blog that Republican state legislators should overturn Gov. Tony Evers' veto that allows him to spread transportation money around the state. He claims Evers will have the audacity to send money to Milwaukee, helping the state's largest city to extend the street car route.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, meanwhile, contends that Republicans are targeting the governor's veto power because he had the nerve to use it. If they really are serious about changing the veto power that GOP governors have exercised for decades, they should be pushing a bipartisan bill instead of blatantly trying to target a Democratic governor, he adds.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Will Flanders, the vocal choice school advocate for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, claims that Milwaukee kids in the choice program have a better chance of graduating from college. He cites an Urban Schools study that shows that 11 percent of choice students go on to graduate from college while only 8 percent of public school students do.
Noting that Congress and Donald Trump have a deal to raise the debt limit and approve federal spending, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes how useless and contentious the whole procedure is time and time again. It's time for the people to demand automatic debt limit increases, he says.