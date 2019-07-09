Alarmed by the number of accidents on the under-construction I-94 that have caused deaths and multiple injuries this summer, the Kenosha News says something needs to be done and quickly. And that includes reducing the squeezed-in three-lane traffic in each direction to two each way, the paper editorializes, urging Gov. Tony Evers to meet with the DOT to consider that option.
Noting that the biggest problem — thanks to Republican legislators — with the new Wisconsin budget is the omission of taking federal dollars to expand Medicaid, columnist Bill Kaplan urges Evers to try separate legislation in an effort to get the job done. Kaplan thinks there's a chance that three GOP state senators will vote for it.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen compares two news stories which he says speaks volumes about the priorities of Wisconsin and Minnesota when it comes to solar energy. Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin fell to 41st in the nation in solar energy while next door Minnesota is producing more solar energy each year.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy points out that during the next biennium, that state Legislature's refusal to accept federal funds to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin will cost the state budget $1.3 billion in lost revenue.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson notes that Grover Norquist dreamed up his infamous "no tax pledge" when he was 12 and riding on a school bus. Peterson insists that we should be clear about the Republicans who signed Norquist's pledge — they're marching in lock-step to a 12-year-old's dumb ass idea.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, George Mitchell wants to know if Kamala Harris will wear her busing t-shirt when she appears in Milwaukee during the coming campaign. Milwaukee, he insists, had a disastrous experience with school busing that actually hurt black families, not helped.
The Racine Journal Times urges the state Legislature to pass a bill that provides assistance to families of fallen law enforcement officers. The bill, currently pending in the Legislature, would provide insurance for families of officers who were killed while on duty.