The Racine Journal Times, citing an advertisement created by the Scott Walker for governor organization that included kids in a school program, editorializes that campaign ads need to be kept out of the schools. Students should not be used as props for politicians running for office, the paper says.
The Beloit Daily News points to a growing problem facing many municipalities these days -- the lack of volunteers for the local fire department. The paper says there needs to be a major discussion on how to solve this problem and it praises three area volunteer departments for devising a plan to work together to help combat the firefighter-strapped departments.
The latest clean air scandal is reason enough to vote out Scott Walker and Brad Schimel this fall, writes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He notes a recent story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that tells of continued air pollution from a 3M plant near Wausau that the state has done nothing about.
MAL Contends blogger Mike Leon says Republicans continue to be wrong about voting rights. He cites examples of voter suppression around the country and concludes that Wisconsin is leading the way.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman points out that illegal immigrants were caught credit card skimming in Fond du Lac recently, but guess what? None of them came from Mexico or a Muslim country. No, they were from Romania. Heinzelman wonders how the wall will protect us from them?
M.D. Kittle, a staff member of the right-wing MacIver Institute's news service, calls out a Pewaukee sheetmetal company for running an employment ad that says the successful applicants must join the union that represents its workers. Kittle maintains that since "right to work" passed, that's illegal in Wisconsin.