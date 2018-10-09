Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska applauds the confirmation and installation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and lists a number of heroes who turned back the Democratic obstructionism, including Arizona Sens. Jeff Flake and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson claims that Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Tammy Baldwin, has taken the side of abusive men in her rantings about the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. Peterson says she echoes Donald Trump in his claim that allegations against Kavanaugh were lies.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says the Kavanaugh confirmation is proof that November's mid-term elections are indeed uniquely important. The far right's ability to manipulate fear and anger and the tens of millions of dollars it's able to raise for right-wing billionaires signal more of the same unless the people replace the current powers with more enlightened candidates.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette publishes a column printed in Gannett sister paper, the Detroit Free Press, by Nancy Kaffer that insists that Christine Blasey Ford reminds us the odds are against women when reporting sexual assault.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wades into the big Texas First Amendment controversy over a woman's campaign sign depicting an elephant with its trunk up a woman's skirt with an admonition that your vote matters. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, known for his bomb throwing, insists the signs must be removed, while First Amendment advocates take the side of the woman displaying them.
The Democrats need to address bread and butter issues to be successful in this fall's mid-terms, writes political columnist Bill Kaplan on the WisOpinion website. He notes how Republicans are fighting help for workers who have been hoodwinked by their pension plans and how Assembly Speaker Robin Vos pledges never to expand Medicaid even if Tony Evers becomes governor as examples that need to be relayed to the voters.