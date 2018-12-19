How nice it would have been if residents of Milwaukee's inner city could take a train to Madison to see the state's first black lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, one of their own, take the oath of office next month. But, no, there's no public transportation for them to do so thanks to none other than Scott Walker, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen.
The conservative think tank MacIver Institute's Chris Rochester posts what he calls the top 10 lies of 2018. He cites claims that Wisconsin rates 49th among the states in infrastructure, gerrymandering being the only reason Democrats lost legislative contests, and that Scott Walker cut $800 million from education among the top 10.
Another conservative blogger, Will Flanders of the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty, insists that Milwaukee Public Schools ought to look at its own record on "selective admissions." He criticizes MPS for charging that charter schools have a poor record on admitting black and handicapped students and claims that Milwaukee schools do likewise.
Blogger Jeff Simpson produces a lengthy post on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the architect of the GOP's infamous lame-duck session early this month, in which he recalls the many controversies Vos has been involved in during his years in the Legislature.
Every fifth-grader knows that there's a difference between news coverage and comedy shows except, apparently, Donald Trump, comments Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He chides Trump for lumping "Saturday Night Live" in with "networks like NBC" that should be censured for collusion.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that the police have no real friends on the Madison School Board, for which Blaska is a candidate next spring. He cites the addition of a "poison pill" the board added to the agreement to continue using police officers in the high schools as an example of the board kowtowing to "f-bombers" who want police out of the schools.
Tony Evers isn't governor yet for another three weeks, but the Racine Journal Times wants him to ditch his Foxconn rhetoric and put on his governor's hat. During the campaign Evers pledged to renegotiate the Foxconn agreement with the state, something that the Journal Times doesn't like. Remember us southeast Wisconsinites, the paper maintains.