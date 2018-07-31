The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's conservative columnist, Christian Schneider, contends that the plastic straw bans that are popping up around the country are nothing more than a bogus eco-fad. Let's leave our laws to handle real threats, like drunk drivers, he lectures.
First we had the Scotthole governor, then the brown, blue-green water governor and now we have the handout governor, contends Political Environment blogger James Rowen. And Foxconn is just a start, the blogger says, pointing to Walker's plans to give Kimberly-Clark big dollars to keep two Appleton-area plants open.
Blogger Jeff Simpson is more upset, though, with Walker calling himself the "education" governor. Simpson posts a graphic that shows the steps the governor has taken during his eight years in office that have cut education budgets in public schools and at the University of Wisconsin.
And Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says you can't make this up: Scott Walker is throwing a taxpayer-financed lifesaver to the Affordable Care Act's Wisconsin marketplace while readying the torpedoes to sink Obamacare.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman takes a look at the health care stands of the two major Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate nomination, state Sen. Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson. He says the neither of them considers health care a right and both are unable to articulate what exactly they'd do if elected.
The Racine Journal Times applauds WeEnergies for making a welcome turn to "green energy." The paper said that the power company could have done that years ago when the chairman of S.C. Johnson and Sons urged them not to add coal-fired plants to their generating capacity. Several years later, the utility is admitting Sam Johnson was right, the paper says.
M.D. Kittle, a reporter for the right-wing MacIver Institute's news service, says in a report posted by Right Wisconsin that Wisconsin government retirees are still benefiting "big" from unused sick pay. He culls the information from a release by outgoing State Treasurer Matt Adamcyzk, who attacked the cost of some pensions earned by top-paid state workers.