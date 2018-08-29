Now is the time to stand up against Donald Trump, insists Milwaukee Journal Sentinel liberal columnist Emily Mills, because to remain silent is complicity. We need more voices, not fewer, pushing back on Trump's attack on democracy, she adds.
Who needed those axed scientists and their expertise? asks Political Environment blogger James Rowen, and then answers, "We did." He admonishes Scott Walker for doing everything but worry about climate change, deciding instead to scrub the DNR website of the words and allowing the dismissal of scientists in the department.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman fires back at Journal Sentinel conservative columnist Christian Schneider for his characterization of single-payer health insurance in a recent column. He accuses Schneider of using misleading information and wonders why America continues to be the only civilized country without a universal health care plan.
Blogger Dominique Paul Noth wonders if a "team of rivals" approach could beat Scott Walker. He suggests that some of the former Dem candidates for the nomination could join on the campaign trail for Tony Evers, and explains how it could work.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters points out that six state Senate races in November will decide which party controls the Senate. Walters takes a close look at those six races and comments on how they may play out.
USA Today-Wisconsin community columnist Casey Hoff, writing in the Sheboygan Press, says that jumping to conclusions in the case of Badger running back Quintez Cephus is nothing short of dangerous. If he's indeed found guilty of sexual assault, then he will be appropriately punished. Meanwhile, adds Hoff, who is a lawyer, Cephus is innocent.