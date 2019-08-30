Business blogger John Torinus contends that Wisconsin is at the center of a three-ring political circus. He sets the stage for the upcoming elections, including the biggie, next April's Wisconsin presidential preference primary and explores the possibilities that could emerge.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen chides former governor Scott Walker for signing on as Donald Trump's Wisconsin campaign chairman while Trump continues to mess with the environment, the latest being a move to reduce methane requirements for a gas that damages the world's climate.
Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a column for the conservative MacIver Institute, pays tribute to U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy who announced this week he's stepping down at the end of September. He claims Duffy was as transformational locally as Donald Trump has been nationally.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says it makes sense for Kirsten Gillibrand to drop out of the Democratic presidential primary race because she wasn't able to build support for her candidacy. But, he hopes, she'll stick around to influence the debate.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska agrees with a Wall Street Journal critique of the New York Times' "1619 Project" on the impact of slavery because it is harmful to blacks. We need to quit blaming history for the problems African-Americans face today, he claims.
In a press release, One Wisconsin Now contends that Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee reject Attorney Gen. Josh Kaul's attempts to follow a law that they passed during the lame-duck session last December. The group notes that the same members signed secrecy agreements over how they gerrymandered legislative districts in 2011, but now won't sign nondisclosure agreements so Kaul can settle lawsuits in which the state is involved.