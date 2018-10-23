In an Urban Milwaukee column, business writer John Torinus says Donald Trump is beyond divisive. He respects no one, Torinus writes, and never puts himself into a win-win situation. A role model for kids he isn't, the conservative columnist insists.
Columnist Bill Kaplan wants to know if Wisconsin Republicans are fighting for farmers. In a WisOpinion posting on the eve of a Donald Trump visit to central Wisconsin, Kaplan notes that farmers are hurting under Trump's trade wars — yet Scott Walker says nothing, Leah Vukmir prattles on about "trusting" Trump, and northern Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy talks about other things.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska thanks Republicans for bringing October baseball to Milwaukee. He maintains that had not Republican George Petak voted to approve the state taxing district to build Miller Park, a vote that eventually cost him his seat, the Brewers would have been gone and there'd be no team to cheer for in Milwaukee these days.
A talk radio host named Dan O'Donnell does a piece for the Bradley-supported conservative MacIver Institute that he labels "the ABCs of Gov. Walker's education spending." He contends that Walker is now giving more money to education than Democrat Jim Doyle did.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson calls out House Speaker Paul Ryan for insisting that universal health care won't work in the United States. Peterson questions Ryan's reasoning since virtually every industrialized country in the world has a universal plan. He says Ryan is lying when he claims Medicare-for-all wouldn't allow you to choose a doctor, just as Medicare itself does now.