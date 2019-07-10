In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision that it couldn't interfere with political gerrymandering, the Janesville Gazette editorializes that there's only one thing Wisconsin can do and that's to pass legislation to form a nonpartisan commission to draw political boundaries. Eight states have already done so, the paper points out and Wisconsin needs to join them.
Politicial Environment blogger James Rowen is wondering whether fish kills in baked streams will get the attention of Wisconsin climate change deniers. New predictions maintain that fish kills in the state, because of the warmer water temperatures, will soon double. Particularly vulnerable, Rowen points out, are walleyes.
In another in a series of blogs about the sorry state of public education, David Blaska is enamored with a recent Isthmus column by conservative Michael Cummins which agrees with Blaska's theory that our schools coddle trouble makers.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey points out that the arrest of billionaire Jeffery Epstein and the exposing of his illicit sex ring was due in large part to a Miami Herald investigative reporter. It shows once again, he says, the importance of newspapers and what they mean to society.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, the conservative MacIver Institute analyzes Gov. Tony Evers' budget vetoes. It finds that Evers did something no other governor has done with his powerful veto — he increased spending instead of limiting it. It goes on to detail vetoes that it claims undid some Scott Walker "reforms."
In a WisOpinion column, Matt Cordio says the tech industry means more jobs in Wisconsin. The president of Skills Pipeline and Startup Wisconsin writes that the tech boom was confined to the east and west coasts, but in recent years it is producing great economic booms right here at home.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that once again Donald Trump gets slapped again for banning Twitter users. He should know by now, the blogger says, that it's unconstitutional for him to use his twitter account for official, taxpayer-paid business and then ban ordinary Americans from responding to it.