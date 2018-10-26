The Janesville Gazette picks Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir over incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin in their race for the U.S. Senate. The paper insists that Vukmir would work hard for state's rights and help bring government spending under control by cutting programs and not increasing taxes.
USA Today-Wisconsin community columnist Casey Hoff presents a primer on why it's so important that people accused of a crime are properly represented by legal counsel. In a column that appears in the Green Bay Press-Gazette, trial lawyer Hoff explains how taxpayer-paid lawyers for the indigent uphold the promises of the Constitution and citizens' rights.
The way to counter Donald Trump's visit to Wisconsin this week is to just ignore him and his typical racist and sexist taunts and get up and go out to vote, says the liberal political advocate One Wisconsin Now. There can't be any relief from Trump and what he stands for if you don't take the time to vote, it adds.
Commentator Dominique Paul Noth, writing on Dom's Domain, admonishes Democrats to not give up taking control of the U.S. Senate. Noth says he agrees with the current Democratic strategy, but they must ignore polls that show some of the Dem candidates are in trouble. It's crucially important they fight to the end and hope for the blue wave many are predicting, he adds.
Continuing his series on Scott Walker's two-term war on Wisconsin's environment, Political Environment blogger James Rowen today recalls Walker's attempts to shut down the Wisconsin DNR magazine. Rowen speculates that the magazine contained too many articles with actual scientific facts, something unwanted by the Walker climate change denial zealots.
On Right Wisconsin, George Mitchell proclaims that thankfully, all is not lost. He notes the dust up over Shorewood School District's planned stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird." Mitchell slams the school's superintendent for giving in to those who demanded it be canceled. But PBS has come through with a cogent analysis of what Harper Lee's book has meant to America and the poll that shows it to be the nation's most loved book, he says.