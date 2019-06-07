Scott Walker's job failure is now official says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He cites a recent report that shows Wisconsin added 233,101 jobs during Walker's eight years when he had promised 250,000 jobs in his first four years alone. Job growth in Wisconsin during those eight years was 10.3 percent, ranking 34th in the country, he adds.
Right Wisconsin blogger James Wigderson is wondering where the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is from. He complains that the paper frequently runs stories which he considers negative to the Foxconn development instead of trumpeting the jobs coming to Wisconsin. He contends that since the JS is now owned by Gannett, with Virginia headquarters, it's no longer a Milwaukee paper.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says the Republican Party has become a job creation mill — for itself. Citing all the jobs Scott Walker's "cronies" have created for him since he lost the election, he's wondering if these guys can't get a real job.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that the Trump administration has placed new restrictions on fetal tissue research and ending an HIV research contract. The blogger points out the number of lives saved under the programs, but adds that Trump's people are oblivious to the facts.