Robert Poole Jr., director of transportation policy for the Reason Foundation, claims that Wisconsin now has a green light for fixing its interstates. Now that Gov. Scott Walker is out of the way, the Legislature should go back and revive its plans to upgrade the state's aging highways, he writes in an article for the Badger Institute.
The latest polling that shows most of Wisconsin is in sync with the policies favored by Gov. Tony Evers shows just how isolated are Wisconsin's Republican legislators, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. For instance, Evers' proposal to pull out of the Obamacare suit: 48 percent in favor, 42 percent opposed.
State Rep. Don Vruwink, a Democrat from Milton, writes in a column that appears in WisOpinion that there was a lot to like about new Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address last week. Not only do Evers' plans bode well for Wisconsin, he says, but the fact that a Democrat is governor and the Legislature is controlled by Republicans will force the two parties to work together.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that the deal in which American Family Insurance will replace MillerCoors as the owner of the naming rights for Miller Park in 2020 shows just how income inequality is fostered by professional sports.
Bruce Thompson, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, writes that data can give Milwaukee Public Schools District a clear view on how to judge which schools are working and popular with parents and students. By using the data the district can actually draw "customers" to its schools, he writes.