The farm crisis is slamming Wisconsin's family farmers, but the Wisconsin GOP is quickly condemning a Tony Evers proposal to allow immigrants to get driver's licenses in the state, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The state's farmers are dependent on immigrants to help supply the labor to run their farms, which would be easier if they were allowed to drive. Instead, the Republicans are stampeding to kill Evers' proposal, Rowen notes.
Madison business analyst Michael Cummins takes to Isthmus with a column entitled "Seriously, enough is enough." He says the time has come to quit pandering to drunk drivers and make sure that hardcore drinkers can't get behind the wheel. We should treat them like we do child sex offenders and keep them entirely away from automobiles.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that Donald Trump blew his chance at the Nobel Peace Prize. Instead of returning home from his talks with the North Korean dictator, he should have flown to India and Pakistan and helped them iron out their differences with Pakistan, he maintains.
The Citizen Action blog praises Gov. Tony Evers for including an expanded Medicaid and reining in the skyrocketing prescription drug prices in the budget he sent to the Legislature.
Gov. Ever's "gift" to Planned Parenthood has nothing to do with health, claims Aaron Rodriquez on Right Wisconsin. He insists that he can provide proof that late-term abortions do occur with more frequency than its defenders will admit.