Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes a close look at a 2017 audit on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation which, he says, spells out in detail why Scott Walker's stewardship of the state's transportation needs was so awful. It explains why Walker became famous for the state's "Scott-holes" and the quality of the state's roads plummeted, he adds.
Someone needs to tell the president that the Fourth of July is independence day, not Memorial Day, blogs Ed Heinzelman in response to Donald Trump's program in front of the Lincoln Memorial last Thursday. We honor the military and the nation's veterans on Memorial and Veterans' Days, but celebrate the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth, he adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is less charitable in his critique of Trump's performance. Describing him as feeble-minded, the blogger calls attention to Trump's depiction of the Revolutionary War includes airports which, of course, were nonexistent in the 1700s.
In a guest column for the Racine Journal Times, State Rep. Greta Neubauer, a Racine Democrat, urges her constituents to pressure legislators to pass a nonpartisan redistricting bill currently pending in the Legislature. It's become a must because of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to not get involved with partisan redistricting, she says.
Meanwhile, the Journal Times in a weekend editorial welcomes Illinois residents to move to Wisconsin. Recent analysis shows that in 2017 some 27,000 Illinoisans moved to Wisconsin, more than offsetting Wisconsin's losses. The paper congratulates the Wisconsin Legislature and local municipalities for keeping Wisconsin's taxes lower than cash-strapped Illinois.
Will Flanders, the research director for the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty, ponders the question whether Milwaukee Brewers' hitting star Christian Yelich should be bunting. To do so in an effort to foil a defense shift is sometimes a good idea, even for one with Yelich's power numbers, he concludes.