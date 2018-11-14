Responding to the story of the Baraboo High School students being photographed giving the Nazi salute, Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that the school can make sure the students learn something from all this. He suggests sending them on a quick trip to the Holocaust and World War II museums in Washington — no fun, no time off — and have them learn what the Nazis did to the world and millions of people.
The Beloit Daily News congratulates Beloit College for handling the appearance of a conservative speaker on campus just right. Former AG John Ashcroft was brought in by a conservative student organization, much to the chagrin of a liberal one. But the speech went on, college officials ensured that everyone was safe and free speech was honored, the paper editorializes.
Scott Walker seemed to have the perfect strategy to run for his third term as governor of Wisconsin, writes Bruce Murphy on the online Urban Milwaukee site. But some of that strategy backfired. Murphy goes on to list 10 reasons he thinks Walker lost the election.
The chair of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac County, Rohn Bishop, can hardly believe that after all the years of "winning" Wisconsin citizens would turn their backs on Scott Walker. He laments that this spells the end of the era of three young Republicans from Wisconsin who did wonderful things — Scott Walker, Reince Preibus and Paul Ryan.
In a column that appears on the WisOpinion site, Bill Kaplan says last Tuesday's election showed that citizens were voting for change nationally and in Wisconsin. But he noted that many Republicans, from Donald Trump down to Wisconsin's GOP legislative leaders are trying to negate that change. He suggests that former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson sit down with Wisconsin officials, at least, and explain to them how to work with others.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman complains that U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York continues to "play confrontational games" with Republicans. He specifically dislikes Schumer's plan to put protection for Robert Mueller in the spending legislation that must be passed to prevent a government shutdown in December. This is what rankles most Americans, he contends.
Blogger Jeff Simpson has advice for Wisconsin Democrats on how to win the 2020 elections. First of all, they have to get over themselves, he says, and quit chasing big donors for campaign money. The big thing, he says, is that Democrats must stop acting like Republicans.