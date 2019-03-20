Political Environment blogger James Rowen has been keeping an eye on former Gov. Scott Walker since he left office in January and began touring the country, tweeting and commenting on issues in what Rowen says is Walker's attempt to keep his name in the game for another presidential run. Rowen comments on Walker's latest pronouncement, backing back a constitutional convention.
Will Flanders, the research director of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, posts on Right Wisconsin a defense of his study that claimed expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin would cost the state an astronomical amount of money. Some have labeled Flanders' study "garbage" and he produces a lengthy blog to counter that contention.
Speaking of the Institute, blogger Jeff Simpson notes that its director, Rick Esenberg, is about the only one left defending Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn and his anti-gay comments. Esenberg insists that Hagedorn's opponents are attacking his religion. Simpson posts several examples of why that isn't true.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wants to know why Republicans are so afraid of Beto O'Rourke. Ever since he announced he is running for president, the GOP has been stumbling over its own feet to belittle the Texas Democrat. It's now borrowing from campaign talk by Sen. Ted Cruz, Heinzelman points out, insisting Beto isn't his real name. Strange coming from Cruz, whose real name is Rafael, the blogger adds.
In a USA Today-Wisconsin column that appears in the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's David Haynes outlines how hate speech is growing in Wisconsin and how many organizations in the state are responding to it and an epidemic of anti-semitism.