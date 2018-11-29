Political Environment blogger James Rowen maintains that the plan by the "little dictators" to move the presidential primary in 2020 away from the actual spring elections where a conservative Supreme Court justice is up for election is just another form of gerrymandering to rig the system in their favor. But, Rowen adds, Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald should enact their plan because this time voters will see right through it and jettison Justice Daniel Kelly just as they did Scott Walker.
UW Political Science professor Ryan Owens, the director of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, writes on WisOpinion that today's Wisconsin politicians should work together on three major issues — criminal justice, transportation and energy reform — if they want to emulate the successes that Thompson had during his four terms as governor.
Longtime GOP operative Brian Fraley writes on Right Wisconsin that now is the time for Wisconsin Republicans to take a good look at the group's structure and operation. Among his suggestions is decentralizing Republican power in the state outside of Madison and that fundraising ought to be moved to southeast Wisconsin where the big donors are.
Veteran political columnist Steve Walter, in a piece for Urban Milwaukee, says that women did quite well in Wisconsin election day — half of the Dems in the state Assembly are now women — but the question is why 27 of them lost. He notes the effect of gerrymandering was a factor, but many of the women were first-time candidates in districts that hadn't had contests for years. What it did show, he adds, is that college-educated middle-class women are getting involved and that could spell big change in the future.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska turns his blog over to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, posting the chief's Thanksgiving lament about how police officers are leaving the department, demoralized over the way police are regarded and treated these days. Koval insists this condition will continue for years to come.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that Republicans are making farmers' lives miserable through policies that include everything from tariffs to the ICE raids on migrant workers, cutting off their labor supply. Yet no one from the party is stepping up to help fix the problem, he laments.