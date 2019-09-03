Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments on Texas gun laws following another round of shootings this past weekend. He notes that Texas recently loosened gun laws rather than strengthen them, its Republican Legislature okaying more guns in more places. Not at all unlike Wisconsin's legislative leadership, he points out.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett should be worried about his reelection next spring. He predicts that another easy win for the incumbent mayor appears to be another slam dunk, but wonders if that's a good thing for the city.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman bemoans the lack of the county's financial support for Milwaukee cultural icons like the Domes and the museum. He accuses the county of ignoring needed maintenance that threaten the Domes' accreditation, for example, and squandering this valuable resource.
Blogger David Blaska drops politics today to tell of his nostalgic trip to Edgerton for the annual Rock River Thresheree, an event that pays tribute to to farming of old where neighbors got together to harvest oats, corn and barley. He stops at Cooksville on the way.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that Scott Walker is a dupe for right-wing spin and propaganda. He decides to pile on, says Peterson, with the red state's contention that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that the millennial generation is the great generation.