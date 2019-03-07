There are several grim new reviews concerning the Foxconn plant that Scott Walker and legislative Republicans pledged up to $4 billion in taxpayer money and subsidies to build in Racine County. In fact, as the bad news continues to arrive, there is now concern that the plant itself may never be built, comments James Rowen on his Political Environment blog.
Governor proposes tripling the state's gasoline tax, headlines a blog by Ed Heinzelman on Blogging Blue. But, alas, it's not Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin but Michigan's new governor, Gretchen Whitmer. She campaigned on fixing the state's highways and intends to do that using the extra gas-tax money.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says in a post that Tony Evers' budget proposal invests in higher education. It's clear, she adds, that Evers, former superintendent of public instruction, understands what investing in higher education can mean to the state.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks who will win the state budget battle. Right now, he says, it looks like an endless stand-off between Tony Evers and the Legislature's GOP majority, but appearances can be deceiving. The governor has several options in this battle, including setting up Republicans for campaign issues in the 2020 elections.
The Racine Journal Times insists that the federal government should pay TSA workers what they are owed. They did their jobs, working while the government was shut down, and there's no reason that the higher-ups should be dragging their feet on making the workers' pay whole.