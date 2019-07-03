Political Environment blogger James Rowen, who grew up in Washington, D.C., and attended many Fourth of July celebrations on the National Mall, insists President Donald Trump is "trashing" the 4th with his planned speech at the Lincoln Memorial and militarizing the celebration with arms displays.
Amy Loudenbeck, a Republican state representative from Clinton, tells a "tale" of two budgets, Illinois and Wisconsin, on WisOpinion. She finds the Wisconsin budget currently pending before Gov. Tony Evers as responsible, yet includes many "investments," while the Illinois budget is full of tax and fee hikes and incredible spending.
Conservative blogger George Mitchell pens a piece for Urban Milwaukee in which he highlights the "dark side" of retiring State Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson. Mitchell asserts that Abrahamson upset the Supreme Court's "collegiality" with her abrasive comments and put downs of fellow justices when she didn't agree with them.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, UW School of Nursing clinical associate professor Sarah Endicott writes that the time has come to give full practice authority to advance practice registered nurses. Lacking that authority prevents many, especially in rural areas, from getting timely health care.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls out antifa activists for an attack on a Portland, Ore., journalist. The attack occurred as the journalist was photographing a protest by a far-right group that a masked antifa group attacked. The journalist was targeted as well.
The Janesville Gazette frets that Wisconsin is becoming an island surrounded by states that have legalized marijuana. The paper chides the Legislature for opposing Gov. Tony Evers' plan to decriminalize possession, but then offers nothing instead. The problem on our borders isn't going away, it adds.