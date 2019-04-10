Political Environment blogger James Rowen declares that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is becoming more and more a Donald Trump toady. He continues to take Trump's side on the immigration crisis and is one of Trump's cheerleaders in his purge of the Department of Homeland Security, Rowen charges.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson can't believe that Republicans like state Sen. Tom Tiffany have the gall to now blame Tony Evers for the CWD crisis in the state -- after three months in office. This after Tiffany and his party spent eight years doing absolutely nothing to combat the rapidly spreading disease in the state's deer herd, Peterson adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey gives a shout out to Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley for speaking out against Donald Trump's immigration policies, adding that more Americans need to start doing just that.
Ashanti Hamilton, president of Milwaukee's City Council, authors a column in the Milwaukee Courier about the renewal process that the city needs to undertake. He lists a number of initiatives that city government is carrying out that are aimed at bringing the citizens together to create that renewal.
Right Wisconsin's George Mitchell blogs about the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Dan Bice giving an a "look inside" his newspaper's coverage of the Supreme Court race. It's a good look at how far the newspaper has drifted from normal reporting standards, Mitchell contends.
In a column for the Racine Journal Times, new congressman Bryan Steil talks about his first three months in office. He claims to have been surprised when he took office that much of the government was shut down, like an empty factory floor. Private businesses don't shut down when there's a crisis, he says, management comes together and solves the problem. This doesn't happen in Congress, he adds.
Conservative radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell writes on the MacIver blog about the "comeback" that conservative Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn staged after he was counted out at having a chance to win. Conservative voters were able to go that extra mile for him, O'Donnell pontificates.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if Donald Trump traded the Golan Heights for Saudi nuclear power. He says the two events -- Trump declaring the Golan was Israel's and announcing that the U.S. would help the Saudis develop nuclear power are just too coincidental.