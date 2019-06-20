Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that state Sen. Steve Nass, Republican from the Whitewater area, is going to vote against the budget crafted by members of his own party because it spends too much. Rowen's advice to Nass: Well, how about cutting legislative salaries, self-dealing partisan spending, free meals for starters.
In a guest column for Milwaukee's Shepherd Express, state Sen. Chris Larson insists that Wisconsin needs to fund public education. He points out that the budget as crafted by Republicans on the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee is $905 million short of what Gov. Tony Evers campaigned on during his win in 2018.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that 8th District Congressman Sean Duffy is an embarrassment to Wisconsin. He posts a video of Duffy appearing with MSNBC host Chris Hayes spouting Trump claims as gospel.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments on the complaint filed by former alder Brenda Konkel seeking to overturn the cops in the school program because allegedly has a conflict of interest. Blaska predicts Konkel's move will fail.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says Elvis Presley and Donald Trump should never be used in the same sentence. He's upset that Joe Scarborough of "Morning Joe" fame compared Donald Trump's 2020 campaign kick-off to Elvis' last tour. Comparing Elvis, a gentleman and true southerner to a grifter is really hard on one's stomach in the morning, he notes.