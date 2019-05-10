Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that once again we're seeing how far over their heads have been Scott Walker and his Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. in their dealings with the sophisticated Foxconn corporation. He notes how Foxconn consists of several subsidiaries and how the corporation will actually be able to cash in on state subsidies regardless of how many jobs and development it creates.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Stevens Point Republican state Sen. Patrick Testin claims that the bill he's sponsoring to "shield the vulnerable" is actually just seeking to outlaw discriminatory abortions. Testin claims that the controversial bill will eliminate abortions performed to end pregnancies of Down syndrome fetuses, for example.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk columnist Bruce Thompson wonders whether Wisconsin is a leader in "economic freedom" as many conservatives claim. He uses data compiled by the Cato Institute, whose major funders are the Koch brothers, and others to show that Wisconsin fairs badly under the data it uses to compare countries around the world.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, state Rep. Dave Considine, a Baraboo Democrat, claims that the people are being ignored by this Legislature. He says that despite strong support by citizens for expanding Medicaid and capping tax credits for big corporations and factory farms, Republican legislators are refusing to consider legislation to push these reforms.
All state corrections officers deserve a raise, not just some, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that Gov. Tony Evers is proposing temporary raises for officials at six state prisons, but it sides with its hometown representative Assembly Speaker Robin Vos that correctional officers in Racine County deserve a raise, too.
Madison's righty blogger David Blaska says he knows what congressional Democrats are up to. They want to continue asking for more and more info about the Mueller report, but their aim is actually to detract attention away from the Donald Trump economic success.