Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's typical response to problems is that we can't do "nothin' about it." He keeps shrugging at everything from climate change to gun control. Rowen suggests that Johnson's behavior indicates he's been sent to Washington to do nothing.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is resigned to the fact that gun control is not coming to Wisconsin. He posts that no matter how reasonable proposals to help stop the proliferation of guns, Wisconsin Republican legislators are not going to yield.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson ponders what do the state's dairy industry and state policies on Foxconn have in common. Thompson examines the economics behind the Foxconn subsidies and the state's involvement in the dairy industry. He finds them quite interesting.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends that Wisconsin Republicans are ignoring 81% of Wisconsin's citizenry when it come to do something about "red flag" legislation to take away guns from those considered to be a societal threat.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, posting examples of many of America's most celebrated entertainers performing in black face, posts one of himself in "orange face" with former Gov. Scott Walker. He does so, he says, to get ahead of those who will find such behavior scandalous.
The Racine Journal Times is upset with the record of the bus service for students in the school district. The paper says that the company with the bus contract has been negligent in ensuring the buses are on time and if it doesn't improve soon, the district should cancel the contract.