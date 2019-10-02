"Walker, Tiffany and Trump," writes Political Environment blogger James Rowen, "Talk about a Toxic Trio." Rowen posts a series of Scott Walker emails that back Tom Tiffany in the 7th District congressional race and notes how Tiffany was Walker's cohort in dismantling science at the DNR.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is wondering if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has fired a warning shot in Donald Trump's direction. He notes McConnell declaring that if the House votes to impeach Trump, the Senate will hold a trial. That, the blogger maintains, has been a question until now.
Madison's rightie blogger insists that retired police chief Mike Koval has drawn a battle line with Madison's mayor and the progressives in the city. He chides the mayor's budget for putting bus rapid transit over public safety and insists that Koval's resignation has exposed the anti-police factions.
In a Milwaukee Courier guest column, state Sen. Lena Taylor presents a history lesson on the "preliminary" Emancipation Proclamation that few know about. She explains how President Lincoln issued that initial proclamation to gain insight into how politicians and others would react. Had things gone differently, she remarks, emancipation may never have happened.
WisOpinion posts an excerpt from former baseball commissioner Bud Selig's just released book, "For the Good of the Game." The excerpt includes Selig's recounting of the machinations he went through to get state support for the building of Miller Park.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal insists that Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is kissing up to Donald Trump, trying to justify Trump's presidential behavior and claiming that while he has changed the presidency, maybe not for the better, Bill Clinton was as bad. Now, instead of focusing on Trump's dealings with the Ukrainians, he wants more information on what Joe Biden did in the country.