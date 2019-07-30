Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for denying state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, who is disabled from his chest down, from being able to participate in Assembly committee meetings by speaker phone. Rowen says Vos is heartless.
Political columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion column, says that Democrats lead on bread and butter issues. He cites a number of bills passed by the Democrat-controlled House while Donald Trump continues to rampage with his tweets on issues like Baltimore being a rat-hole of a city. That's what the party needs to continue doing, he says, it's morally right and politically smart.
Citing a Washington Post story, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that Donald Trump's advisers admit playing to racist, white males. They have discovered that a number of racist-tinged tweets have bolstered Trump's supporters.
Right Wisconsin's George Mitchell claims that the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's move from its historic building in downtown Milwaukee is a sign of declining relevance for the newspaper. Mitchell goes into a treatise on the health of printed newspapers.
The Racine Journal Times calls a recent Racine city council action to switch the cost of water for fire protection from the city tax bills to residents' water bills a "shell game." It's aimed a reducing the local tax levy, the paper says, but it won't save anyone anything.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska headlines his latest blog "Defeated Trump haters vow 'no more playing fair.'" He presents a number of recent events to show his contention that the left is coming unhinged.