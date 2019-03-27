Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls out the University of Wisconsin-Madison for stonewalling on information about its agreements with the Foxconn Corp., claiming it has nothing to update at this time. Foxconn is mum, too, saying it will make details known in "due course."
The right-wing MacIver Institute's M.D. Kittle asks if a "liberal" judge's ruling on the lame-duck legislative session will be another Act 10 for liberals. He recounts how Dane County judges ruled against several Act 10 mandates only to be upended on appeals, and Kittle sees that happening again.
Republicans are confident that the December lame-duck session's actions will stand, according to a Right Wisconsin blog authored by Benjamin Yount, a reporter to the website that calls itself Watchdog.org. GOP leaders aren't worried, he claims.
On his Caffeinated Politics blog, Gregory Humphrey calls the press bashing unseemly after the release of the Robert Mueller report last weekend. It shows once again how Americans can't distinguish between news stories, opinion pieces and analysis, he asserts.
Brian Hagedorn's homophobia gets support from the right-wing state Republican leadership committee, says the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now. The organization lists other interests that the GOP group has supported in the past.