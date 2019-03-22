Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is getting very picky about legal stuff, comments James Rowen on his blog, Political Environment. On the one hand he's running to court to defend the constitutionality of the lame-duck legislation he engineered; on the other hand he doesn't want to testify in the gerrymandered redistricting case, Rowen notes.
We want it, but you want it too, so we won't approve it, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman in response to the Wisconsin Legislature's Republicans, who decided to turn down every item in Gov. Tony Evers' capital budget. This has to be one of the weirdest actions by the Legislature yet, he adds.
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is finally getting its fair share of campus dollars, says business blogger John Torinus. He cites the action by system president Ray Cross in announcing that UWM will get a new chemistry building as part of the 2019-21 state budget.
State Sen. Janet Bewley, in a column for the Superior Telegram, writes that it looks like we've got a fresh start at the state Capitol with new Gov. Tony Evers. She insists that Evers' early initiatives remind her of springtime in Wisconsin.
Bethany Blankley, a contributor to the website that calls itself Watchdog.org, insists that Gov. Tony Evers' budget is overly expensive and a sell-out to bureaucrats. In a piece picked up by the Right Wisconsin blog, Blankley complains Evers has given pay raises to staff and other state workers in his administration.