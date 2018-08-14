Political Environment blogger James Rowen is outraged that no Wisconsin Republican will stand up to Donald Trump to defend one of the state's business icons, Harley-Davidson. It's shameful that they won't take on Trump over a company that has been so important to the state. Every one of them needs to be voted out of office, he insists.
Channel 3000 columnist Bill Wineke asks where are the pro-life people at the border? While children were being taken away from their parents, they were nowhere to be seen or heard, which he finds odd for those who claim to have such high regard for all human life.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan looks ahead wondering if after today's vote it will be Scott Walker vs. Tony Evers in November. He sees that as an interesting race and speculates that Walker's time is running out and takes aim at the governor's claim to be the education governor.
On the American Thinker blog, Rick Moran also looks ahead to November. He says that Walker is known as "Mr. Invincible," but will face an uphill battle this fall. The problem for the Dems, he says, is that none of the candidates in today's primary is particularly well known, nor has any one of them been able to raise significant money.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska writes about Madison's "identity politics," insisting that Madison, especially its School Board, marches in lockstep to it. He commends former Mayor Dave Cieslewicz for lambasting the proliferation of identity politics, but notes the mayor didn't do anything about it while serving his two terms in office, like maybe appointing a conservative or two to his administration.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman claims that Donald Trump's new "Space Force" is just another money-making con. The blogger notes that he's already received an email from the Trump/Pence 2020 campaign asking him to vote for a "Space Force" logo so they can start selling swag.