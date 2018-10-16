Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts the first of what he promises will be a 21-part series on Gov. Scott Walker's eight-year "war on the environment." The first installment chronicles Walker's second day in office on Jan. 4, 2011, when he announces he wants certain wetlands restrictions eliminated from state law.
In a piece that appears on WisOpinion, political columnist Bill Kaplan points to the recent drop in the stock market, the attacks on health care that include coverage for pre-existing conditions and the condition of Wisconsin's infrastructure, and says that an October surprise may in store for Donald Trump and Scott Walker.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska facetiously announces that all women don't think alike despite what many politicians will try to tell you these days. The Kavanaugh hearings likely stirred up as many Republican women for the judge as it did those who are appalled by the hearings, he says.
The Catholic Church must clean house on priest sex abuse, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper says it's glad to see the pope is moving against priests and other church officials more quickly than in the past, but he must move even faster to clear the church of the scoundrels.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman calls out the Wisconsin Republican Party's spokesman for a press release condemning the outside money being poured into Democratic races in the state. Heinzelman, tongue in cheek, asks if there's no outside money pouring into state Republican candidates' coffers? If the GOP really dislikes outside money, then they'll introduce a bill in the next Legislature to outlaw it? Don't hold your breath, he adds.