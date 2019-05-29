Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls attention to a Chicago Tribune report that the EPA is pulling back from its actions, taken under former administrator Scott Pruitt, exempting Wisconsin's Foxconn and others from anti-smog rules. A U.S. court has declared that exemptions were unjustified and unhealthful.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska writes a good riddance post to outgoing Madison Schools Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham, claiming she's responsible for the coddling of badly behaving students and leaving behind a cadre of guilty white acolytes in the school system.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson calls attention to a Wisconsin Rapids incident where students in Assumption Catholic high school badgers a teacher for her Mexican ancestry. The incident included the students quoting Donald Trump's remarks about Mexican immigrants, something that Peterson claims, Trump inspires.
Rural Wisconsin is feeling the pain, notes political columnist Bill Kaplan in a piece on WisOpinion. He notes that Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is asking of Donald Trump where some $62 million in aid went, suggesting that some Brazilian "crooks" got it. And the tariffs may actually see other countries to find markets elsewhere, perhaps permanently ending Wisconsin farmers' markets.
In a column that appears on the Janesville Gazette's website, Steve Walters describes an interview he had recently with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald about transportation funding. Walters said the two admitted to exchanging ideas on how to fund transportation costs now that Scott Walker is out of the way. A gas tax increase, though, is still improbable, he says.
A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel "Ideas Lab" report that appears in most USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers explains that Wisconsin women still lag far behind in equal representation in the state's political scene. Although women have set a record as members of the Wisconsin Legislature, they still have only 25 percent of the seats, the article notes.