Bill Kraus and Matt Rothschild team up on a column that appears in Urban Milwaukee to "explain" how to be a dark money donor. It's so easy in Wisconsin, though it isn't very democratic, the two longtime political observers say. They go on to explain how the Republican-dominated Legislature caused this to happen.
In his West Bend Daily News column, conservative Owen Robinson implores voters to keep the "Walker economy" booming. He claims that under Scott Walker's governorship, the Wisconsin economy has completely turned around from what it was before he took office.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, UW-Milwaukee chancellor Mark Mone explains how "we can expand" southeast Wisconsin's talent pool. He talks about the Higher Education Regional Alliance in which several Wisconsin colleges have pledged their cooperation to graduate students who will fit in to employers' needs.
The Racine Journal Times is concerned about a number of disputes that have broken out between neighbors in the newspaper's city. It calls on local government to become involved as it once was by enacting a committee to solve those disputes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if retiring Republican Assemblyman Joel Kleefisch will now change his mind about the so-called "nanny" state. Rowen notes that Kleefisch loudly complained that the government, especially then President Barack Obama, should stay out of regulating things like vaping. He wonders that now that Donald Trump wants it banned, is Kleefisch on board with his leader?
Liberal blogger Jeff Simpson composes a "Dick and Jane" story that he calls "Dick and Leah," a parody featuring U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir and Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein. His story includes familiar Wisconsin political figures like Ron Johnson and Vukmir's vanquished primary opponent Kevin Nicholson.