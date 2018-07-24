Columnist Bill Kaplan wants to know if Scott Walker is a Russian dupe. In a WisOpinion column, Kaplan notes that Walker has connections beyond just having his picture taken a few years ago with Maria Butina, the Russian arrested for conspiracy in the U.S. Kaplan writes that Butina was exploiting NRA ties that had close connections with Wisconsin's governor.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen sees the raising of speed limits on state highways as contributing to he increase in motor vehicle deaths in Wisconsin in recent years. He says the Legislature has ignored warnings that higher speeds result in more horrific and, in particular, truck accidents. Coupled with our deteriorating roads and bridges, speed has created yet more danger, Rowen writes.
The Racine Journal Times trumpets the "fringe benefits" of the Foxconn factory development that is taking place in its area. In an editorial, the paper says that people in the rest of the state were wondering what's in it for me and now we're seeing that as Foxconn announces innovation centers in Green Bay and Eau Claire.
Republican state Sen. Terry Moulton, in a Right Wisconsin blog, contends that his fellow senator, Leah Vukmir, turns her pro-life promises into action. Moulton insists that the most important thing a legislator can do is protect life and, he maintains, Vukmir is an example of the best.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson explains why he believes Kelda Roys, one of eight candidates for the Dem nomination for governor, is wrong on school choice. He insists that she lumps charter schools with vouchers and that's not accurate, because charter schools are actually public schools.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy says that Attorney General Brad Schimel's record may open him up to charges that he's soft on crime. Murphy points to the statistics that show Schimel has not only been slow at going after rapists, but drugs and firearms cases as well.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, John Torinus claims that both parties are ducking the major issues in Wisconsin. While the Dems are attacking Walker policies, including the deal to build Foxconn at a $300,000-per-job subsidy, no one is talking about the state's brain drain or stimulating startup technology, he claims.