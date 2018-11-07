Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls attention to Milwaukee talk radio Tuesday morning, election day, in which WTMJ, 620 AM, allowed U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson to call Democrats "crazy" for their stand on immigration without any challenge. Johnson went on to say that in a "sane world" Scott Walker would be re-elected by acclimation. Now, that's "crazy," says Rowen.
One Wisconsin Now issues a statement on the passing of retired AFL-CIO state president Phil Neuenfeldt this week. Wisconsin workers owe eternal gratitude to Neuenfeldt's hard work on their behalf, the statement says.
Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal also pays tribute to Neuenfeldt. He was a giant for labor and a giant for life. But, he was a gentle giant to his friends, Liebenthal says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska gives a detailed report from Monday night's public safety meeting at Blackhawk Church on the west side in which numerous public officials and area residents discussed the upswing of juvenile crime and what to do about it. Blaska gives his take on who's right and who's wrong.